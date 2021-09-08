This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Donald L. Best Jr., 18, Eufaula — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Charles James Sallee, 36, McAlester — Obstructing officer, driving with license suspended
Rick Allen Roberts, 54, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing officer
Alethea Renee Allen, 42, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, trespassing after being forbidden, petit larceny
Christopher Steven Asher, 33, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, failure to keep right
Reagan C. Dickens, 19, Eufaula — Reckless driving x2
Christopher Wayne French, 36, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Jerome Shane Lands, 52, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, obstructing an officer, resisting officer, public intoxication
Cody Ray Williams, 31, Ada — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Tyler Deon Lowe, 23, McAlester — First degree robbery, use of firearm during commission of a felony
Gregory Allen Gilmore, 37, McAlester — Burglary in the first degree, protective order violation, obstructing officer
Tommy Eugene Gleason, 52, Hartshorne — Kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, sexual battery, preventing emergency telephone call
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Terry Allen Miller, 60, McAlester, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for petit larceny.
Richard Dean William Anderson, 31, McAlester, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for obstructing an officer.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Trina Lyn Miller, 46, McAlester, received three concurrent five-year deferred sentences for battery/assault and battery on a police officer, misdemeanor assault and battery, and resisting an officer.
Reagan C. Dickens, 19, Eufaula, received a three-year deferred sentence for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Richard Dean William Anderson, 31, McAlester, received three concurrent three-year deferred sentences for burglary in the third degree, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and obstructing an officer.
Lisa Dawn Simmons, 58, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for burglary in the third degree.
Sean Michael Frederick, 51, Stuart, received a five-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Counts of bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Frederick.
Kassi C. Ellis, 30, McAlester, received three concurrent two-year suspended sentences for three counts of assault and/or battery on a medical technician and two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of accident involving damage. Counts of threaten to perform act of violence and obstructing an officer were dismissed against Ellis.
Battery/assault and battery on police officer and domestic abuse-assault and battery were dismissed against Michael Eugene Goff, 35, McAlester, due to the failure of victim to prosecute.
Bringing contraband into penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and obstructing an officer were dismissed against Henry Joseph Ketcher, 51, no address given.
