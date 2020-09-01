This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Brandon Lee Bonham, 40, Wilburton — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Robert Michael Catalano, 34, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Joshua Everet Coburn, 28, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security
Hunter Reilly Smith, 19, McAlester — Obstructing an officer
David Blake Neighbors, 54, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol-aggravated
Jeremy Shultz, 21, Venice, California — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
Justin Todd Miller, 40, Saint Rose, Louisiana — Driving with license suspended
Laura C. Luttrell, 49, Kansas City, Kansas — Driving with license suspended
Jake Everett McNatt, 31, McAlester — Driving with license suspended
Anthony W. Wade, 28, Duncan — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security
Paul Roy Childers, 41, Stigler — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Johnathon M. Jones, 19, Dougherty — Attempting to elude officer, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit
Kiley Gem Williams, 31, Princeton, Texas — Protective order violation
Dennis Burris, 28, Odessa, Texas — Domestic assault and battery
Jason Allen Helus, 39, Argoina, Kansas — Public intoxication
Gage Murray Ogiela, 22, Kiowa — Obstructing an officer
Courvoisier Jamond Simpson, 27, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Nicole Diane Gann, 42, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Lauren Michelle Spivey, 36, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Rodney Eric Jenkins, 36, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Kevin Lee Young, 43, McAlester — Obtaining property by trick or deception
Joshua Allen Leith Stewart, 37, McAlester — Petit larceny
Whitney Lee Joplin, 31, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Abraham Castillo Zuniga, 35, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Jimmie Lavon Brown, 61, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal
Brian Adrian Martinez, 34, McAlester — Failure to comply with sex offender registration
Sean Michael Frederick, 50, Stuart — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Brandon Michael Wolfe, 27, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Jesse Danyel Zaldana, 33, Quinton — Burglary in the second degree, grand larceny
Zachery Scott Chambless, 26, Crowder — Burglary in the second degree, grand larceny, malicious injury under $1,000
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Isom Jerimah Pickens, 25, Kiowa, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs on the condition he completes the District 18 Drug Court Program. If Pickens fails to complete the program, he will be sentenced to one-year in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department.
Cara Beth Wood, 36, McAlester, received three concurrent sone-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Magdalena Franks, 45, Antlers, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Ashley Raquell Dugan, 34, Oklahoma City, received three concurrent six-month suspended sentences for two counts of petit larceny and trespassing after being forbidden.
Micheil Lee Stanley, 19, Moyers, received a one-year suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Robert Edgar Broyles, 23, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for embezzlement.
Jason Wade Oss, 41, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated and leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Obstructing an officer was dismissed against Jacob Austin Manning, 20, McAlester.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery and resisting an officer were dismissed against Jamie Sue Snyder, 40, Eufaula.
Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs was dismissed against Blake Allen Russell, 26, Chelsea.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Kelly Kristina Lee, 32, McAlester.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Arthur Henry Rich III, 53, Haileyville.
Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and failure to wear a seatbelt were dismissed against Kandi Maeann Brojakowski, 23, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Andrew Cody Tinker, 38, Wilburton, received a 15-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence-aggravated.
Darion Kristopher Walker, 20, Muskogee, received a two-year deferred sentence for unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
Zachary Scott Chambless, 26, Crowder, received a four-year deferred sentence for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
False declaration of ownership in pawn was dismissed against Robert Edgar Broyles, 23, McAlester.
Larceny from a house was dismissed against Garland Craig Hooper, 39, Canadian.
Larceny from a house was dismissed against Alison Brooke Prescott, 40, McAlester.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of stolen vehicle were dismissed against Cara Beth Wood, 36, McAlester.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Keegan Prescott Van Dickens, 21, Eufaula.
