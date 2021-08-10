This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Derral Dean Smith, 73, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, carrying firearm while under the influence, failure to keep right
Luis Manuel Espinoza, 35, McAlester — Obstructing officer, failure to stop for yield sign, driving without a valid driver’s license
Ronald Smith, 55, Krebs — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without valid driver’s license
Matthew Paul McLaughlin, 25, McAlester — Public intoxication and disturbing the peace
Daniel Ethan Pitchford, 30, Haileyville — Driving with license suspended
Eddie Willem Waggoner, 23, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor
Deja D. Smith, 25, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor
Danae Shawn Salazar, 27, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Dennis C. Treannie, 40, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Marquis M. Chaney, 37, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Anthony Roosevelt Phifer, 36, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Joslyn Rae Earwood, 26, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Richard Lee Eddington, 43, Wilburton — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, inattentive driving
Tracy Wilcox, 49, Crowder — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Robert Wayne Munholland, 60, McAlester — Assault and battery
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Kassi C. Ellis, 30, McAlester — Assault and/or battery on medical technician x 3, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of accident involving damage, threaten to perform act of violence, obstructing an officer
Destiny Skiler Marie Bullard, 21, Quinton — Burglary in the second degree, knowingly receiving stolen property
Jeffrey Jon Jackson, 32, Hartshorne — Bringing contraband in jail/penal institution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Thomas Allen Shadd, 26, no address given — Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, burglary in the third degree, possession of burglary tools, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Artyle Don Jacobs, 37, Eufaula — Assault and battery on a medical care provider
Meagan D. McDonald, 37, Atoka — Burglary in the third degree
Daniel Lee Thompson, 32, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction x2, domestic abuse-assault and battery x2, assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence
Russell Alan Helmer, 51, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Tony Graham, 53, McAlester — Failure to comply with sex offender registration
Jerry Lamar Fetterly, 29, Eufaula — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Trenton Michael Nolan, 20, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Wendy Marie Clark, 42, Canadian, received a one-year suspended sentences for defrauding an innkeeper, a 30-day suspended sentence for unauthorized use of a credit card, and a three-month suspended sentence for a separate charge of defrauding an innkeeper.
Michael Tharp, 24, Pittsburg, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Anthony Kline, 32, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Preston Wayne Newman, 47, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and a six-month deferred sentence for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Jonathan Dewayne Williams, 48, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for trespassing after being forbidden.
Makiyah Lawrence Davis, 19, Hartshorne, received a six-month deferred sentence for public intoxication.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Stetson Cole Miller, 30, McAlester, received a 10-year suspended sentence for burglary in the second degree.
Richard Edington, 43, Wilburton, received a three-year suspended sentence for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
A 2016 charge of embezzlement was dismissed against Aubra Moon, 33, Atoka, due to the failure of the victim to prosecute.
Two counts of prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, two counts of public intoxication, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, and assault on a police officer were dismissed against Alfred Christopher Delaware, 30, Hartshorne, due to the state of Oklahoma lacking criminal jurisdiction in the matters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.