Pittsburg County Courthouse

Pittsburg County Courthouse

 File photo

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Derral Dean Smith, 73, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, carrying firearm while under the influence, failure to keep right

Luis Manuel Espinoza, 35, McAlester — Obstructing officer, failure to stop for yield sign, driving without a valid driver’s license

Ronald Smith, 55, Krebs — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without valid driver’s license

Matthew Paul McLaughlin, 25, McAlester — Public intoxication and disturbing the peace

Daniel Ethan Pitchford, 30, Haileyville — Driving with license suspended

Eddie Willem Waggoner, 23, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor

Deja D. Smith, 25, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor

Danae Shawn Salazar, 27, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Dennis C. Treannie, 40, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of controlled dangerous substance

Marquis M. Chaney, 37, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Anthony Roosevelt Phifer, 36, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Joslyn Rae Earwood, 26, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Richard Lee Eddington, 43, Wilburton — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, inattentive driving

Tracy Wilcox, 49, Crowder — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, malicious injury to property under $1,000

Robert Wayne Munholland, 60, McAlester — Assault and battery

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Kassi C. Ellis, 30, McAlester — Assault and/or battery on medical technician x 3, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of accident involving damage, threaten to perform act of violence, obstructing an officer

Destiny Skiler Marie Bullard, 21, Quinton — Burglary in the second degree, knowingly receiving stolen property

Jeffrey Jon Jackson, 32, Hartshorne — Bringing contraband in jail/penal institution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Thomas Allen Shadd, 26, no address given — Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, burglary in the third degree, possession of burglary tools, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Artyle Don Jacobs, 37, Eufaula — Assault and battery on a medical care provider

Meagan D. McDonald, 37, Atoka — Burglary in the third degree

Daniel Lee Thompson, 32, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction x2, domestic abuse-assault and battery x2, assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence

Russell Alan Helmer, 51, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Tony Graham, 53, McAlester — Failure to comply with sex offender registration

Jerry Lamar Fetterly, 29, Eufaula — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Trenton Michael Nolan, 20, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Wendy Marie Clark, 42, Canadian, received a one-year suspended sentences for defrauding an innkeeper, a 30-day suspended sentence for unauthorized use of a credit card, and a three-month suspended sentence for a separate charge of defrauding an innkeeper.

Michael Tharp, 24, Pittsburg, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Anthony Kline, 32, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Preston Wayne Newman, 47, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and a six-month deferred sentence for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.

Jonathan Dewayne Williams, 48, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for trespassing after being forbidden.

Makiyah Lawrence Davis, 19, Hartshorne, received a six-month deferred sentence for public intoxication.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Stetson Cole Miller, 30, McAlester, received a 10-year suspended sentence for burglary in the second degree.

Richard Edington, 43, Wilburton, received a three-year suspended sentence for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

A 2016 charge of embezzlement was dismissed against Aubra Moon, 33, Atoka, due to the failure of the victim to prosecute.

Two counts of prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, two counts of public intoxication, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, and assault on a police officer were dismissed against Alfred Christopher Delaware, 30, Hartshorne, due to the state of Oklahoma lacking criminal jurisdiction in the matters.

