Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings — Aug. 17-21, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Rickey Max Blalock, 59, Noble — Driving while impaired
Brandon Tyler Haneline, Halton City, Texas — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Bobbie Williams, 29, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, transporting open container of intoxication liquor
Edward James Capers Jr., 48, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Sheldon Ray Teague, 28, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Cheyenne Autue Davis, 26, Stuart — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Jameson Murray, 30, McAlester — Resisting an officer, public intoxication
Brandy Lynn Pruitt, 41, Tulsa — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Bradley Leo McGuire, 23, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form.
Heather Colley, 34, McAlester — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission
Reno Dwight Tanner, 54, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear a seatbelt, following too closely
Seth Martin McGill, 26, Kiowa — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Stoney Joe Fry, 33, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Trae Allen Ellis, 26, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Brandon Dion Dodson, 29, Broken Arrow — Endangering others while eluding, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage
Douglas Wesley Swan, 52, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, feloniously pointing firearm
Justin Lee Paton, 37, Eufaula — Possession of stolen vehicle
Dewayne Lamont Walker Jr., 22, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Jason Brian Parker, 38, Henryetta, received a one-year suspended sentence for harassing and threatening electronic communication.
Justin Leon Westbrook, 37, Krebs, received two concurrent six-month suspended sentences for two counts of trespassing after being forbidden. Westbrook also received a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lawanna R. Carshall, 38, Hartshorne, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for larceny of gasoline-pump piracy.
Gary Bowling III, 19, McAlester, received two concurrent six-month deferred sentences for two counts of petit larceny.
Lawanna Renee Pogue, 38, Hartshorne, received a one-year suspended sentence for knowingly concealing stolen property and ordered to pay fines, court costs, and restitution for unauthorized use of a credit card.
Anthony David Morgan, 60, Hartshorne, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Brytn Deon Nesbitt, 22, Tulsa, received a one-year deferred sentence for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Seth Martin McGill, 26, Kiowa, received a two-year deferred sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Gary Lee Bowling III, 19, McAlester.
Uttering forged instrument was dismissed against Jesse Edward Perkins, 54, McAlester.
Two counts of violating a protective order were dismissed against Hayden Charles Williams, 24, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Evert Lee Hickey, 52, Eufaula, received a one-year suspended sentence after a felony charge of forgery in the first degree was reduced to misdemeanor uttering a forged instrument.
Lawanna Renee Pogue, 38, Hartshorne, received a three year suspended sentence for unlawful use of identification card, a six-month suspended sentence for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, and two one-year suspended sentences for obtaining cash by false pretenses and uttering forged instrument.
Pogue also received a three-year suspended sentence for falsely personate another to create liability.
A 2011 charge of larceny of automobile was dismissed against Joshua W. Johnson, 33, McAlester, due to lack of speedy trial.
Distribution of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Chris Hill, 40, McAlester, due to the state not being able to meet its burden.
Possession of stolen vehicle was dismissed against Gregory Shawn Chester, 31, Holdenville.
First degree robbery was dismissed against Jesse Woodson Collins, 33, McAlester.
Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Lee Charles Moore, 44, McAlester.
Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Kristina Laura Wilson, 34, McAlester.
Larceny of automobile, malicious injury to property over $1,000, and domestic abuse-assault and battery were dismissed against Gary Lee Bowling III, 19, McAlester.
Feloniously pointing firearm was dismissed against Ronald Ray Nichols, 48, Kiowa.
Stalking and malicious injury to property under $1,000 were dismissed against Hayden Charles Williams, 24, McAlester.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was dismissed against Taylor Page Gonzalez, 27, Abilene, Texas.
Aggravated domestic assault and battery was dismissed against Seth Martin McGill, 26, Kiowa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.