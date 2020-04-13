This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Crystal M. Haworth, 30, Oklahoma City — Public intoxication
Jesse Danyel Zadana, 32, Quinton — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission, unlawful possession of paraphernalia
Brian Jarod Dunker, 36, Stigler — Protective order violation
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Chase Bradford, 30, no address given — Possession of stolen vehicle, falsely personate another to create liability, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, grand larceny
Teresa Lynn Kenieutubbe, 45, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence-aggravated
Austin Richard Hernandez, 21, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Jenna Megan Kent, 33, Quinton — Assault with a dangerous weapon x2
Jeffrey James, 30, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Robbery first degree, leaving the scene of accident involving damage, obstructing officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Christopher Gatwood, 30, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Robbery first degree, leaving scene of accident involving damage
Elroy Evans, 22, Jackie Brannon Correction Center — Robbery first degree, leaving scene of accident involving damage
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
None.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
None.
