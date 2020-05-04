This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Katie Denise Strain, 31, Blanco — Obstructing an officer, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked
Marcos E. Garcia, 30, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor
Billy Ray Miller, 28, McAlester — Protective order violation
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Stephen Leon Broyles, 23, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create liability, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry compulsory insurance
James Mark Frederick, 49, Allen — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, grand larceny, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Amanda Louise Smith, 30, Copan — Possess firearm after former conviction of a felony, trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no driver’s license
Betsy Jeanette Strong, 26, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Charles Augustus Lonechief III, 31, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary in the third degree, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Shelly Mundschau, 33, McAlester — Embezzlement
Kevin Dale Clark, 38, McAlester — Embezzlement
Kiefer Jackson Eugen Holloway, 20, Hartshorne — Burglary in the second degree
William Jeffrey Welton, 51, McAlester — Aggravated assault and battery
Roy Lee Roberts Jr., 35, Krebs — Sexual abuse-child under 12 years old x2, showing obscene material to minor
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
None
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
A 2016 charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance-marijuana was dismissed against Thomas James Bone, 35, no address given, due to being currently incarcerated elsewhere.
