Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings — April 20-24, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Julian Apolinar Mendez, 36, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, unsafe lane use, failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, leaving the scene of accident involving damage
Jonathan Roy Ragan, 19, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear a seatbelt
Chet Wayne Baker, 27, Eufaula — Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor children
William Ray Pearce, 42, McAlester — Domestic abuse, malicious injury to property under $1,000, petit larceny
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Athen Wayne Phifer, 43, Checotah — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Lee Eldon Bain, 32, Wilburton — Burglary in the first degree
Jerome Shane Lands, 50, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, alter/remove VIN, removing proper or affixing improper license plate
Billy Don Stacks, 56, Kiowa — Stalking in violation of court order
Gregory Dale Buchanan, 42, McAlester — Assault and battery on detention officer, prisoner placing body fluid on a detention officer
Terry Joe Hall, 47, Stuart — Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, burglary in the second degree, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Jeromie Dye, 40, Eufaula — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
None
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
None
