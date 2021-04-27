This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Edgar Mitchell Sanchez, 26, McAlester — Actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence, driving without a valid driver’s license
Brian Lee Rich Jr., 29, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Scott Matthew English, 32, Ardmore — Reckless driving
Chris Wayne Hale, 57, Dustin — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, leaving scene of accident involving damage, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jameson Dale Murray, 30, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Clarence William Scott, 38, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Barbara Ann Morgan, 59, Red Oak — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoke, speeding-posted zone
Steven Blake Whorton, 36, Locust Grove, Arkansas — Public intoxication
Ashley Marie Mcauley, 30, McAlester — Neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school x2
Shaperell Shontae Koudaio, 41, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Phillip Don Reagan, 52, Krebs — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Ashely Nacole Henderson, 33, McAlester — Eluding/attempting to elude police officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Blaine Wilson, 37, Kiowa — Malicious injury to property over $1,000
Michael Graley Davis, 64, McAlester — Attempted burglary in the first degree, indecent exposure, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Kristen Nicole Kleine, 29, McAlester — Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Matell Alfonso Swboni, 19, Hartshorne — Child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jason Ross Nichols, 32, Krebs — Falsely personate another to create liability x2
Veronica Marie Osburn, 45, Savanna — Possession of firearm after former conviction of felony, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, use of surveillance equipment in commission of a crime
York W. Sims, 34, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Kevin Lee Young, 44, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for two counts of obtaining property by trick or deception, eight concurrent six-month suspended sentences for six counts of petit larceny, trespassing after being forbidden, and threaten to perform act of violence, and was ordered to pay fines and court costs for petit larceny.
Brian Scott Menasco, 43, Canadian, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for petit larceny.
Anthony Nathaniel Roberts, 34, Manchester, Tennessee, received a 30-day suspended sentence for assault and battery and a one-year suspended sentence for stalking.
James F. Dighton, 28, Shady Point, received an 18-momth deferred sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew P. Gillis, 48, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Joanna Renee Rayburn, 45, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Dustin Phillips, 27, Eufaula, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Aaron Matthew McCarty, 37, Oklahoma City, received two 18-month concurrent deferred sentences for petit larceny and unauthorized use of a credit card.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Brian Scott Menasco, 43, Canadian, entered into Pittsburg County Drug Court for burglary in the second degree, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, and grand larceny. If Menasco successfully completes the program, all cases will be dismissed. If he does not complete the program, he will be sentenced to 15 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Jeromie Dye, 41, Eufaula, received a 10-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
Aaron Matthew McCarty, 37, Oklahoma City, received a three-year deferred sentence for fraudulent use of credit for card number and a one-year deferred sentence for petit larceny.
Levi Matthew Brown, 35, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Michael Reeder, no age given, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
