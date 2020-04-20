Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings — April 13-17, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Brian Lee Rich Jr., 28, Hartshorne — Protective order violations
Jamie F. Ockletree, 50, Hartshorne — Obstructing an officer
Michael Tyler Lovelace, 27, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, leaving scene of accident involving damage, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, failure to obey traffic control device
Brad Williams McAuliff, 39, McAlester — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Paul David Johnson, 50, Indianola — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Mary Whitehead, 61, McAlester — Enabling child sexual abuse x2
Misty McEvers, 40, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Alford Allen McEvers, 49, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Curtis Dwain Martin, 40, Tulsa — Possession of firearm after former conviction of felony, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Jeremiah Vicent Hobbs, 40, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Escaping from Department of Corrections
Trevon Demetrius Messner, 22, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Escaping from Department of Corrections
Christopher Coffey, 29, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Escaping from Department of Corrections
Sean Daniel Chase Watson, 36, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Gary Lee Bowling III, 29, McAlester — Larceny of automobile, malicious injury property over $1,000, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Starla Louise Monroe, 25, McAlester — Child neglect
Brandon Kyle Watson, 34, Eufaula — Indecent exposure
Wesley Robert Whorton, 22, Oklahoma City — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon
Richaun Deionta Knox, 23, McAlester — Burglary in the first degree, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Jenifer Nicole Coldren, 33, Quinton — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Dakota Michael Lawson, 25, Muskogee, received an 18-month deferred sentence for petit larceny.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
None
