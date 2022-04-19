This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Dillan Blake Brinkley, 24, Tulsa — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Jesse Edwin Rippetoe, 61, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving left of center
Tyler James Evans, 26, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated
Kelly Renae Johnson, 47, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer
Casey Darrel Pitchford, 29, Wilburton — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jerrod Jerome Scott, 40, Kiowa — Public intoxication
Katie Denise Deshazer Strain, 33, Kiowa — Obstructing an officer
Kevin Martin Crawley, 51, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Deangelo Lucious Garfield, 29, McAlester — Protective order violation
Richard Harris Hammersberg, 37, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Terry Anthony Powell, 47, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Frank David Fry Jr., 52, Savanna — Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to pay taxes due to state
Amberly J. Sullivan, 32, Haileyville — Driving with license suspended
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Trejon Asher Anderson, 22, Humble, Texas — Possession of stolen vehicle
Henry Alfred Arroyo, 53, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Elisa M. Bomar, 37, McAlester — Possession of credit card belonging to another, unauthorized use of credit card, possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, defrauding an innkeeper
Matthew Glen Durant, 35, Indianola — Domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman
David Lee Lozano, 59, Hartshorne — Possession of stolen vehicle
Brandon Eugene Pedigo, 34, McAlester — Manufacturing false identification card x2, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Edwin Lawrence Edwards, 60, McAlester — Failure to register as a sex offender
Tyler Jordan Smith, 25, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Justin Tyme Crosby, 35, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, driving with license revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security
Joshua J. Burkes, 38, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, destroying evidence
Justice Darwin Darrow, 37, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, destroying evidence
Michael David Tharp, 25, Pittsburg — Endangering others while eluding
Jerica Lee Trueblood, 34, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, malicious injury to property over $1,000
James Curtis Shull, 35, Holdenville — Trafficking in illegal drugs, destroying evidence
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Stephen Christopher Schuette, 35, Sand Springs, was ordered to pay a fines and court costs for speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit and failure to wear a seatbelt. A count of driving with license suspended was dismissed.
James Orlando Eugene McDaniel, 29, Broken Arrow, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer. A charge for violating a protective order was dismissed.
Darrell Jones, 41, Quinton, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
James Lawrence Stark, 37, Alderson, received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia along with a fine and court costs for public intoxication.
Bailee Marie Redding, 26, Sheridan, Arkansas, received two concurrent six-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated and DUI with blood alcohol content of .08 or more-personal injury accident.
Jennifer Curliss, 47, Hartshorne, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked along with a six-month deferred sentence for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Jessica J. Simmons, 42, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated. A charge of obstructing an officer was dismissed.
Thomas Nathinel Hope, 42, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Robert David Knight, 42, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
A 2019 charge of child neglect was dismissed against Felicia Faye Munoz, 32, McAlester, after a motion to dismiss states Munoz “has corrected the conditions.”
Assault and battery on police officer with a dangerous weapon, first degree robbery, kidnapping, larceny of an automobile, and escaping from Department of Corrections was dismissed against Preston Whittington, 25, McAlester due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution was dismissed against Sundee Kay Entmeier, 52, Cameron.
