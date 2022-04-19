Pittsburg County Courthouse

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Dillan Blake Brinkley, 24, Tulsa — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Jesse Edwin Rippetoe, 61, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving left of center

Tyler James Evans, 26, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated

Kelly Renae Johnson, 47, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer

Casey Darrel Pitchford, 29, Wilburton — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jerrod Jerome Scott, 40, Kiowa — Public intoxication

Katie Denise Deshazer Strain, 33, Kiowa — Obstructing an officer

Kevin Martin Crawley, 51, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Deangelo Lucious Garfield, 29, McAlester — Protective order violation

Richard Harris Hammersberg, 37, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Terry Anthony Powell, 47, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Frank David Fry Jr., 52, Savanna — Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to pay taxes due to state

Amberly J. Sullivan, 32, Haileyville — Driving with license suspended

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Trejon Asher Anderson, 22, Humble, Texas — Possession of stolen vehicle

Henry Alfred Arroyo, 53, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Elisa M. Bomar, 37, McAlester — Possession of credit card belonging to another, unauthorized use of credit card, possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, defrauding an innkeeper

Matthew Glen Durant, 35, Indianola — Domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman

David Lee Lozano, 59, Hartshorne — Possession of stolen vehicle

Brandon Eugene Pedigo, 34, McAlester — Manufacturing false identification card x2, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Edwin Lawrence Edwards, 60, McAlester — Failure to register as a sex offender

Tyler Jordan Smith, 25, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin Tyme Crosby, 35, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, driving with license revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security

Joshua J. Burkes, 38, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, destroying evidence

Justice Darwin Darrow, 37, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, destroying evidence

Michael David Tharp, 25, Pittsburg — Endangering others while eluding

Jerica Lee Trueblood, 34, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, malicious injury to property over $1,000

James Curtis Shull, 35, Holdenville — Trafficking in illegal drugs, destroying evidence

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Stephen Christopher Schuette, 35, Sand Springs, was ordered to pay a fines and court costs for speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit and failure to wear a seatbelt. A count of driving with license suspended was dismissed.

James Orlando Eugene McDaniel, 29, Broken Arrow, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer. A charge for violating a protective order was dismissed.

Darrell Jones, 41, Quinton, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

James Lawrence Stark, 37, Alderson, received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia along with a fine and court costs for public intoxication.

Bailee Marie Redding, 26, Sheridan, Arkansas, received two concurrent six-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated and DUI with blood alcohol content of .08 or more-personal injury accident.

Jennifer Curliss, 47, Hartshorne, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked along with a six-month deferred sentence for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.

Jessica J. Simmons, 42, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated. A charge of obstructing an officer was dismissed.

Thomas Nathinel Hope, 42, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Robert David Knight, 42, McAlester.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

A 2019 charge of child neglect was dismissed against Felicia Faye Munoz, 32, McAlester, after a motion to dismiss states Munoz “has corrected the conditions.”

Assault and battery on police officer with a dangerous weapon, first degree robbery, kidnapping, larceny of an automobile, and escaping from Department of Corrections was dismissed against Preston Whittington, 25, McAlester due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

Bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution was dismissed against Sundee Kay Entmeier, 52, Cameron.

