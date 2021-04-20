This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Anthony Cordell Bedford, 32, Adamson — Protective order violation
Reno Dwight Tanner, 55, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear seatbelt
Checotah Wade Cole, 26, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing
Armando Ismeal Ramon, 21, Mason City, Iowa — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone
Gaucho Cheyenne Herandy, 32, Tupelo — Trespassing after being forbidden
Khelan Marquee Marion, 25, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Bailey Brianne Sivil, 22, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Larry S. Gray, 45, no address given — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Justin Duane Hogan, 31, Eufaula — Protective order violation
Krystal Renee Johnson, 35, Eufaula — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Brandon Shane Albrightson, 43, Crowder — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, obstructing officer
Michael Dwayne Wilson, 38, no address given — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Deangelo Lucious Garfield, 28, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Danarian Damonte Lambert, 18, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card
Leroy Johnny Smith IV, 40, Haileyville — Unauthorized use of a credit card
Aja Denise Shoup, 41, McAlester — Resisting an officer
Stoney Joe Fry, 34, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Kennedy Alexis Bullett, 20, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card
David Lee Moss, 42, McAlester — Assault and battery
Justin Ray Hall, 34, Seminole — Protective order violation, stalking, threaten to perform act of violence
Tony John Lardi, 36, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Brandon Charles Lawrence, 33, Hartshorne — Transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Kyle Oneal Lewis, 18, McAlester — Carrying a firearm while under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication
Pete Junior Stapp, 62, Canadian Shores — Threaten to perform act of violence, public intoxication
Kevin Lee Young, 44, McAlester — Petit larceny
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Paul Leon Preston III, 37, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Shelbie Lynn Duncan, 27, Kiowa — Malicious injury to property over $1,000
Justin Chad Burke, 41, Krebs — Failure to register as a sex offender
Gary Rulon Patterson III, 22, McAlester — Burglary in the first degree, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Jacky Dean Parker, 48, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Rachel Cooley, 22, McAlester, received two concurrent three-month suspended sentences for two counts of defrauding an innkeeper/restaurateur.
Bobby Wayne Hicks, 31, McAlester, received a 30-day suspended sentence for petit larceny and four concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving without a valid driver’s license, uttering a forged instrument, petit larceny, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Jade Dorrell, 35, Wilburton, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for two counts of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Rachel Marie Cooley, 22, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia with a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Gary Rulon Patterson III, 22, McAlester, received a one-year sentence in the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail for obstructing an officer with credit for time served.
Danny Curtis Campbell, 36, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer and a 30-day suspended sentence for public intoxication.
Christopher Michael Downum, 23, McAlester, received a two-year deferred sentence for obstructing an officer.
Makayla L. Carr, 26, Tulsa, received a 90-day deferred sentence for speeding-posted zone.
Robert Lyn Crocker, 46, Wilburton, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Danarian Damonte Lambert, 18, McAlester, received a six-month deferred sentence for petit larceny.
Aaron Gabrial Gaylor, 28, Hartshorne, received a 60-day deferred sentence for public intoxication.
Joseph Wayne Winchester, 38, McAlester, received three concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Waylon L. Watkins, 39, Eufaula, received a 90-day deferred sentence for riding an ATV (side by side) off road.
A 2015 charge of threaten to perform act of violence was dismissed against Adam Young Pinkney, 35, Oklahoma City in the interest of justice.
A protective order violation was dismissed against Ricky Dale Bishop, 50, Stigler.
Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, was dismissed against Aaron L. Higgins, 52, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
None
