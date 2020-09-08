Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Aug. 31 – Sept. 4, 2020

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Jacob Henry McGuire, 20, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
Silvia Edith Rendon, 43, Hope, Arkansas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to keep right, operate vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions
Gabriela Jannet Rodriguez, 32, McAlester — Public intoxication
Jerry Brent Smith, 35, Krebs — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Alvin Keith Donaldson, 56, Eufaula —Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
Hunter James Eastteam, 21, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000, domestic abuse-assault and battery
Ashley Brooke Cloud, 38, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear seatbelt
Darrell Eugene Pace, 38, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear seatbelt
Audra Barrios, 22, Kinta — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Brian Michael Blankenship, 31, Hartshorne — False declaration of ownership in pawn
Thomas Wesley Broyles, 22, McAlester — Petit larceny
Makayla Carr, no age available, Tulsa — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Casey Don Clark, 18, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Jeremy Lovell Johnson, 37, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden
Callie Thompson, 30, Calvin — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Tennille Susanne Nohmer, 38, Eufaula — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Christopher Glenn Butler, 26, McAlester — Injuring or burning public building
Andrew David Harrison Jr., 34, McAlester — Injuring or burning public building
Jake Lynn Norwood, 31, Hot Springs, Arkansas — Unauthorized use of a vehicle
Annie Mae Been, 42, Springdale, Arkansas — Possession of stolen vehicle, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, leaving scene of accident involving damage, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Renaldo Bell, 35, McAlester — Possession of contraband by inmate
Justin Hill, 25, McAlester — Possession of contraband by inmate x2, trafficking in illegal drugs
Jermaine Wordlaw, 32, McAlester — Possession of contraband by inmate
David Sack, 36, McAlester — Possession of contraband by inmate
Kyle Kashea Rust, 43, Salina — Falsely personate another to create liability
Adam Cossio, 31, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of contraband by inmate
Jack Waller, 24, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of contraband by inmate, possession of contraband in penal institution
Nathaniel Kent, 25, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of contraband by inmate, possession of contraband by inmate in penal institution
Timothy Jones II, 37, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of contraband by inmate, possession of contraband by inmate in penal institution
Jared Leon Miller, 30, Quinton — Preparing false evidence, petit larceny
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Darrell Louis Millus, 46, McAlester, was ordered to successfully complete mental health court or else he will receive the maximum suspended sentences for petit larceny, domestic abuse-assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence, and larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Cherrie Leanne Allen, 43, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for two counts of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to pay taxes due state, failure to carry insurance/security verification form and a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Heather Colley, 34, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Courvoisier Jamond Simpson, 27, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses was dismissed against Kenneth Bloxham, no age given, McAlester, due to checks being stolen/forged.
Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed against Travis Takoda Moore, 20, Krebs.
Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses was dismissed against Jackie Brown, 66, McAlester after bogus check was paid in full.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Distribution of controlled dangerous substance was dismissed against Courvoisier Jamond Simpson, 27, McAlester, and refiled as misdemeanor possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Possession of firearm after former felony conviction was dismissed against Dennis Cantrell, 54, McAlester, after a review of record showed Cantrell did not have any felonies and was mistaken as Cantrell’s son.
