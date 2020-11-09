A man and woman were arrested and charged after police said they discovered a plot to kill a man.
Court documents state Tori Nunley, 23, of Konawa, allegedly solicited Jeb White, 39, of Porum, to kill a man in exchange for the profits from the sale of the man’s truck and welder.
Nunley was charged Monday with solicitation for murder and conspiracy to commit larceny of a vehicle with White being charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit larceny of a vehicle, according to court documents filed in the case.
Documents also show Nunley is also facing separate charges of conspiracy and malicious injury to property over $1,000 after police allege the woman vandalized a vehicle and paid a man $200 to burn down a residence.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Quinton Police Officer Rebecca Hendrix, during the investigation into Nunley’s phone following her arrest during the arson investigation, a message was received from an unlisted contact Nunley was supposed to meet in Enterprise that night.
Further investigation of the phone found the contact, identified as White, wanted to steal a truck and welder to make a man “pay” for the things he did to Nunley, the affidavit states.
Messages were also found from White stating he would pick the man up and “have a nice long talk about life and only I will be walking away” and that he wanted the man to “feel the fear,” the report states.
According to Hendrix’s report, White said he would have to obtain more information “from the brotherhood” to do harm and needed more information from Nunley so White could “get his ducks in a row.”
Hendrix wrote that Nunley said White contacted her following a post on social media and that she didn’t know him personally and went along with White’s messages because she “didn’t think it was real.”
According to the report, White told Nunley that he has “a few spots to bury a body if I need to!!!!!” with Nunley replying “If you want to let out some anger, I can tell you where he’s at. Don’t tell me you know places to bury a body. I’ve already destroyed the car, had the house burned down, and his truck and welder are next. I’m not above killing him either, so don’t give me any hope at getting away with it.”
White told Nunley that he was “dead serious” about knowing “a few good spots” and that he would take the truck and welder and sell it off, the report states.
According to the report, White told Nunley he attempted to take the truck “but he didn’t have the correct blank key” and talked about taking things from the truck to make the man “nervous.”
In further messages, Nunley told White he could keep the money from the truck and welder if he did “manage to get it and sell it off” and that she wanted the man to “suffer” like she did, the affidavit states.
During an interview with Hendrix, White said “just because there were messages” it “didn’t mean that he had done anything” before admitting he was watching the residence where the man lived before another person he was with attempted to steal the truck, the report states.
White admitted to all of the messages between him and Nunley but said he was only watching the residence “to give information” to Nunley, the affidavit states.
The report states when asked to give a written statement, White invoked his right to remain silent and said he would not continue with the interview without an attorney.
