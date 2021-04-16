OSP inmate indicted in international drug ring bust

A man serving multiple sentences in Oklahoma State Penitentiary was indicted in federal court after an investigation alleges he helped distribute more than 9,500 grams of methamphetamine in connection with an international drug ring.
Matthew Perry, 31, was indicted this month by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Oklahoma for drug conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and aiding and abetting, according to court documents.
Perry was indicted with 17 others by the grand jury following a two-year statewide investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Oklahoma City Police Department, the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, and the United States Attorney’s Office into the Hernandez Drug Trafficking Organization.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Oklahoma, a coordinated effort in March resulted in the arrest of 15 defendants and the seizure of nearly 200 gallons of liquid meth, more than 300 pounds of crystal meth, 25 firearms, and more than $100,000 in U.S. currency.
A total of nearly 300 gallons of liquid meth, more than 750 pounds of crystal meth, 40 firearms, and more than $1 million in cash was seized by investigators over the two-year investigation.
“The primary customer base for the Hernandez DTO was comprised of individuals who were incarcerated in various penal institutions run by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, including the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester,” the indictment states.
Court documents allege Perry and five individuals incarcerated in prisons across the state, “ran large drug-trafficking operations of their own from behind bars” using contraband cellular phones that ended up wiretapped by investigators.
“Because the majority of the Hernandez DTO’s primary customers were incarnated individuals, those incarcerated customers all relied on third parties who were not incarcerated to serve as couriers or re-distributors of drugs they arranged to be delivered,” the indictment states.
The indictment states Perry and the other prisoners would maintain “stores of drugs and money” with the couriers and direct drug transactions from prison.
Arraignments would be made by the incarcerated individuals with the Hernandez DTO for couriers to accept delivery of “kilogram quantities of methamphetamine,” the indictments states.
The indictment alleges Perry, a.k.a. Money Pak, “knowingly and intentionally distributed approximately 9,549.9 grams of actual methamphetamine.”
The estimated millions of dollars made through the exchange and sale of the methamphetamine would then be wired or smuggled to Mexico, according to the indictment.
ODOC records show Perry was serving numerous 20-year sentences for distribution of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession, theft, and forgery out of Carter County District Court.
Two former Oklahoma residents, Oscar Hernandez Flores and Lucero Hernandez Flores, are alleged in the indictment to be directing the Hernandez DTO from San Luis Potosi, Mexico, since at least January 2018.
The two men were named in the indictment but were not in federal custody, court records state.
