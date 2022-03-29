OSBI searching for McAlester man

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is searching for a McAlester man accused of sending child pornography via Facebook messenger.
A warrant for William Bryant Pope, 48, of McAlester, was issued Tuesday after he was charged with a felony count of buying/possessing/procuring obscene material, according to court documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan signed the warrant for Pope and placed a bond in the amount of $200,000.
An affidavit filed by OSBI agents states Facebook reported suspected child pornography to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Jan. 14, 2021.
NCMEC forwarded the report to OSBI on Feb. 2, 2021 stating an account belonging to Will Pope allegedly uploaded child pornography via Facebook Messenger on Jan. 13, 2021, the affidavit states.
According to the report, two files were flagged by Facebook that contained two photos of suspected child pornography.
OSBI Special Agent Courtney Barnett wrote in the report on Aug. 5, 2021, District 18 Associate District Judge Tim Mills granted a search warrant for the account and served Facebook with the warrant on the same day with the warrant being returned on Aug. 18, 2021.
Between January 22-March 9, 2022, the data from the Facebook account was reviewed by OSBI Special Agent Jordan Toyne, who found “approximately seven images of child sexually explicit material with one being a “hash match” from the NCMEC, the affidavit states.
Toyne wrote in the report that images of the apparent account owner were matched to Pope after a comparison to driver’s license photos.
The OSBI asks for anybody with information on the whereabouts of Pope to contact the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 423-5858 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
