OSBI arrests man for internet crime against child

A Poteau man was arrested in McAlester after a state law enforcement agency received a tip that he engaged in online chats with a girl in Idaho over the summer.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Stephen Newman, 33, was taken into custody by McAlester Police after he was charged in LeFlore County District Court with procuring obscene material.
Newman was charged after the OSBI received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children originating the from Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
The charge states Newman received explicit photos and videos from the girl in June.
The tip involved the online chats between Newman and the girl in Idaho, the agency said.
OSBI said law enforcement in Idaho secured a search warrant for the email account associated with the cyber tip and the Internet Protocol address checked back to a residence in the 700 block of S. Saddler in Poteau, Newman was a listed as a resident of that address.
A search warrant was secured for all electronic devices in the home by OSBI and “based on the evidence obtained and analyzed by agents” an arrest warrant was issued for Newman on November 10, according to OSBI.
Officers with the McAlester Police Department arrested Newman at a residence in the 500 block of E. Polk in McAlester.
Records show Newman was being held Monday in the LeFlore County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
If convicted, Newman faces punishment of not more than 20 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a fine up to $25,000, or both fine and imprisonment.
The OSBI says the investigation is ongoing and if anyone has a child believed to had an inappropriate experience with Newman, to contact the agency at 1-800-522-8017 or emailing tips@osbi.ok.gov.
If anyone suspects a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.
