The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals said the court “had no choice” when it ruled Thursday the state of Oklahoma cannot prosecute non-Native Americans who commit crimes against Native Americans on a reservation.
OCCA ruled that state of Oklahoma’s theory of having concurrent jurisdiction with the federal government is a “political matter” only addressable with Congress, not the court.
The decision was made in a 2013 case originating from Wagoner District Court against Richard Ray Roth, who was convicted in state court for first-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatality accident.
Roth is accused of driving while under the influence when he struck and killed a 12-year-old Native American boy riding his bike in Wagoner.
Records show Roth was sentenced to 19 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections along with fines for the crimes.
OCCA ruled Thursday for the judgement and sentence of the district court to be reversed and remanded with instructions to dismiss with the mandate to go in effect until 20 days from Thursday’s decision.
“Based on the overwhelming weight of authority governing this issue, we conclude the state has no jurisdiction to prosecute the crimes charged here due to the victim’s Indian status and the occurrence of the crimes in Indian Country,” the court wrote in its opinion.
The state of Oklahoma argued that it has concurrent jurisdiction with the federal government over the charged crimes in the case and in all crimes committed by non-Native Americans against Native Americans.
Attorneys for Roth argued the federal court has exclusive jurisdiction against Roth because no federal statute authorized state jurisdiction in the case.
OCCA rejected the state’s concurrent jurisdiction argument and said their opinion in the case is now the controlling authority on the issue in the state and should be relied on by the bench, bar, and public from this date forward.
“Under federal law, jurisdiction over appellant’s killing of the victim, a Cherokee Indian, on the Creek Reservation, lies exclusively with the federal government,” the court wrote.
The Appeals Court wrote although Congress has authorized states to assume criminal jurisdiction over Indian Country in limited circumstances, the state “has never asserted its right under federal law to assume jurisdiction over any portion of Indian Country within its borders.”
OCCA also stated the McGirt ruling specially stated Congress never conferred jurisdiction on Oklahoma.
“Adoption of the state’s theory of concurrent jurisdiction is a political matter that may be addressed by Congress, not this Court,” OCCA wrote.
The Appeals Court recognized that their ruling “results in much hardship with for the victim’s family,” and that there is a “serious question” on whether or not the federal government can prosecute Roth due to possible statue of limitations.
“Despite this, we have no choice but to apply the governing federal law,” OCCA wrote. “The matter is simply out of our hands after McGirt.”
