More than 30 individuals from Pittsburg County were charged this week in Choctaw Nation District Court.
Following an April 1 decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals applied the U.S. Supreme Court’s analysis in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation, the tribe filed more than 150 cases in their district court, including 35 felony counts from Pittsburg County.
The following is a list of Pittsburg County residents charged with felonies in Choctaw Nation District Court.
This report reflects public Choctaw Nation District Court records filed at the Choctaw Nation District Court. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt.
Jeffrey Brock III, 30, Hartshorne — Assault and battery on a corrections officer, grand larceny
Larry Tannehill, 58, McAlester — Malicious injury to property
Justin Davis Thomason, 19, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree
Sarah Elizabeth Picotte, 28, McAlester — Assault and battery upon a police officer
Damon James Cunningham, 46, McAlester — Sexual battery
Jeffrey Brent Thomas, 43, McAlester — Child sexual abuse x3
James Curtis Scarpello, 39, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery, threatening act of violence
Crystal Marie Haworth, 31, McAlester — Assault and battery with a deadly weapon, maiming, domestic assault and battery/abuse
Phillips Thomas Wesley, 41, McAlester — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher Glenn Butler, 27, McAlester — Injuring or burning public building, first-degree burglary
Carla Diana Christopher, 44, McAlester — Larceny of aircraft/automobile/vehicle/construction or farm equipment, second degree burglary
Marc Steven Smith, 28, Kiowa — Receive/posses/conceal stolen property
Donald Ray Logsdon Jr., 40, McAlester — Pointing firearms, domestic assault and battery/abuse x2, grand larceny, battery/assault and battery on a police officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Dewayne Owen McCarty, 37, Krebs — Receive/possess/conceal stolen property, computer fraud/unlawful use of computer
Cody Ray McFadden, 32, McAlester — Second degree arson
Steven Cody Orman, 29, Indianola — Grand larceny
Christopher Chase Powell, 32, no address given — Receive/possess/conceal stolen property
Charles Lonechief III, 31, McAlester — False personation creating liability or benefit, second degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle, malicious injury/destruction of property
Anthony Cordell Bedford, 32, Hartshorne — Assault, battery, or assault/battery with a dangerous weapon
Cory Ryan Jones, 29, no address given — Receive/possess/conceal stolen vehicle
Deanna Marie Nelson, 34, McAlester — Taking/receiving stolen credit card, unauthorized use of a credit/debit card
Walter Allen Moore III, 30, Kiowa — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude, drive while license suspended/revoked/cancelled
Christopher Shannon McLennan, 33, McAlester — Receive/possess/conceal stolen property x2, eluding a police officer, grand larceny, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Robert Goodwin Mattioda, 41, McAlester — Distribution of a controlled dangerous substance including possession with intent to distribute
Tyas Joseph Short, 20, McAlester — Shooting with intent to kill
Bradley Joseph Mattioda, 47, Hartshorne — Second degree burglary
Dylan Blaine Sweeten, 28, Savanna — Second degree burglary
Matthew Wade James, 39, McAlester — Receive/possess/conceal stolen vehicle, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Kenneth Lee Stephensen Jr., 29, Canadian Shores — Cruelty to animals, reckless conduct of a firearm
Cory Ryan Jones, 29, McAlester — Second degree burglary
Kenneth Wayne Strain Jr., 37, McAlester — Endangering others while eluding police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon
Justin Davis Thomason, 19, McAlester — Sexual battery, kidnapping
Kyle Douglas Daniels, 26, McAlester — Possession of sawed-off shotgun
Coty Anthony Anderson, 28, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Jeffrey Dywayne Holcomb, 28, Haileyville — Aggravated assault and battery
