Attorneys filed a notice to assert a defense of insanity for a McAlester woman who told investigators she killed a man in 2020 to “take all of his property."
Crystal Haworth, 32, was indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma in May 2021 with murder in Indian Country for the July 2020 death of 57-year-old Leonard Brokeshoulder.
Brokeshoulder was found dead at a McAlester home in July 2020 after Haworth appeared at the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office covered in blood and told jail staff that there was an injured man at a residence on the 600 block of West Polk Avenue.
Haworth's attorney, Colleen Fitzharris, a Michigan-based federal community defender, filed the notice of insanity defense a month after a continuance was granted in the case.
Fitzharris stated in court documents the extra time was needed to possibly provide notice to government prosecutors of an affirmative defense with the attorney stating she has made multiple trips between Michigan and Oklahoma "to investigate the circumstances of the killing and issues related to Haworth’s mental health and personal background."
Investigators wrote in an affidavit that Brokeshoulder suffered numerous stab wounds to the torso and face along with a cut to his neck which nearly decapitated him along with numerous stab wounds to the upper part of his body.
The affidavit states during an interview with investigators, Haworth admitted to killing Brokeshoulder and stated "numerous times" she tried to cut off the man's head.
The woman said she was living with Brokeshoulder for a few months prior to the incident and was engaged to him, with her plan to marry him and "kill him and take all of his property," the affidavit states.
Government prosecutors have not responded to the notice of insanity defense as this story was being prepared for publication.
The trial against Haworth is currently scheduled to begin Aug. 22, 2022.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
