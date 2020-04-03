No charges will be filed in a case of a March fatal shooting near Kiowa.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris previously told the News-Capital in March that Samuel Nava was fatally shot after he apparently fired several rounds during a March 21 gathering west of Kiowa on Harper Valley Road.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said after reviewing the submitted reports in the case, he won’t be filing charges against the shooter, who has not been identified.
“This appears to be exactly what the Stand Your Ground defense is for,” Sullivan said. “He was in his own home and defended himself against a person using deadly force.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.