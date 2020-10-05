New trial date set for McAlester doctor

The trial date for a doctor accused of illegally prescribing pain medications to patients in McAlester has been moved to next year.
Court documents show a federal judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma granted a motion to continue filed by attorneys for Dr. Nelson Onaro, 67, who owns and operates the Medical Clinic of McAlester at 320 E. Delaware Ave. in McAlester.
Onaro pleaded not guilty last month to 24 indictments issued by a federal grand jury on 24 counts of unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled dangerous substances, according to court documents.
The motion, prepared by Tulsa-based attorney Zachary Enlow, stated Onaro retained counsel in August for an ongoing-investigation into his practice and shortly after being retained.
Enlow wrote during communications with federal prosecutors, Enlow learned Onaro was under investigation for over a year before the September indictments, the motion states.
“The government’s expert has already reviewed all the filed related to the defendant’s indictment,” Enlow wrote. “The government has already established its case in full against the defendant, as well as deciding its important witnesses.”
Enlow said the defense has not been able “to retain a single expert at the time of this filing” and that he only received discovery Sept. 25 with some documents still yet to be received, the motion states.
United States District Judge Ronald A. White granted the continuance after he found that additional time is necessary for defense counsel’s “effective preparation and consultation with defendant” and that the defense needs “ample time to collect information and witnesses and to retain experts.”
“The ends of justice served by granting this continue outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial,” White wrote in his ruling.
White set the new trial date for March 2, 2021.
According to the indictment, the 24 alleged instances occurred between Jan. 2, 2018 and Dec. 12, 2019.
“As part of his practice, Nelson Onaro prescribed controlled substances, including highly addictive opioids,” the indictment states. “Nelson Onaro routinely prescribed various Schedule II controlled substances, including fentanyl, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and morphine for his patients outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.”
The indictment alleges Onaro illegally prescribed and dispensed fentanyl 12 times, morphine one time, hydrocodone one time, oxycontin once, oxycodone seven times, and oxymorphone twice to six different patients over a two-year time frame ending in December 2019.
Onaro was granted release on a personal recognizance bond with a condition of Onaro surrendering his U.S. Passport to the U.S. Probation Office in Muskogee.
A preliminary hearing conference is scheduled in the case for Oct.15.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
