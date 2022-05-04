Two New England area men were charged in Pittsburg County as part of a larger counterfeit scheme at Walmarts across the state.
Ryan Samuel Santana, 22, Reading, Pennsylvania, and Tyrone Kasean Dicks, 25, of Brooklyn, New York, were each charged with felony counts of uttering a forged instrument, according to court records filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
An affidavit in the case states Santana and Dicks were charged after McAlester police were called to Walmart after the store received a large amount of counterfeit bills.
The report states Santana and Dicks entered Walmart and purchased an Apple Watch for $471.90 in the electronics section and gave the clerk $480 in $20 bills.
The two men then split up and grabbed a $493.90 mixer and a $394.10 vacuum and each purchase the items separately in $20 bills before leaving the store and getting into a dark SUV, the application states.
According to the affidavit, store employees discovered that the $20 bills used by the men were fake and video footage was used by Walmart employees to see when and where the bills were used.
MPD Officer Chris Troussel wrote that after he received the report, he learned that Walmart stores in Broken Bow and Mustang also reported similar incidents with Mustang Police taking three suspects into custody.
Several of the counterfeit bills were found to have identical serial numbers with Troussel speaking with a Mustang Police investigator verifying that bills with matching serial numbers were also used in Mustang, the report states.
Photographs were then used to match Santana and Dicks to the use of the counterfeit bills in McAlester, the affidavit states.
Records show both men are in the custody of the Canadian County Jail after being charged numerous felonies including uttering forged instrument, conspiracy, engaging in pattern of criminal offenses, and obtaining money under false pretenses.
Records show charges have not been filed against the men in McCurtain County District Court as of press time Wednesday for the alleged use of counterfeit money in Broken Bow.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
