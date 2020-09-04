An attorney filed a motion to reconsider a judge’s decision that the state of Oklahoma has the proper jurisdiction to prosecute two people accused of torturing and abusing a 10-year-old girl.
The motion was filed in the case against Ashley Dawn Marie Schardein, 24, and Billy James Menees, 27, who were each charged in May with several counts related to alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl and alleged abuse of a 4-year-old, according to documents filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The jurisdictional challenge was filed only in the matter of the 10-year-old girl.
Jail records show the pair each paid a $100,000 bond on Aug. 25 though a bondswoman after numerous attempts since May for a reduction in bond.
After a landmark Supreme Court in July found Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and overturned state convictions of two men who will now face new trials in federal court.
The case against Schardein and Menees is just one of many cases in Pittsburg County, the Choctaw Nation, and statewide where defendants are challenging the proper jurisdiction for prosecution following the Supreme Court’s decision in July.
The pair’s attorney argued the McGirt analysis can be applied to the Choctaw Nation and that prosecution of the pair would fall under the federal General Crimes Act — which gives the federal government jurisdiction over crimes committed “in any place within the sole and exclusive jurisdiction of the United States.” Attorneys argued the 10-year-old girl is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the alleged incidents happened in Choctaw Nation so the case should fall under federal jurisdiction.
District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin ruled in August the Oklahoma Enabling Act “conferred jurisdiction over criminal cases to the state of Oklahoma. The Act states all pending criminal cases, other than those falling under federal jurisdiction, would be ‘prosecuted to a final determination in the state court of Oklahoma.’”
Attorneys for the pair claim McLaughlin “relied on certain analysis and cited authority that was not presented to the court by either the state or defense and appears to run contrary to know legal authority and analysis.”
The motion claims the court “fails to demonstrate any authority for the disestablishment of the Choctaw Nation Treaty.”
McLaughlin ruled that he believed “Prior to McGirt, the Supreme Court precedents demonstrate Indian reservations, including the Choctaw, were disestablished through a relentless series of statues leading up to Oklahoma statehood.”
Attorneys for the pair wrote McLaughlin did not list one statute in the “relentless series of statutes” and that the defendants “are lost as to what the court could possibly be speaking to.”
In regard to the Oklahoma Enabling Act, the defense states McLaughlin does not explain how the Act “and many years of case law and judicial rulings” disestablished the Choctaw Nation’s treaty boundaries.
“In a probable desire to deny a motion to dismiss a criminal complaint and free two person accused from incarceration in a county jail, this court also made a finding which may have possibly dissolved the sovereignty of an entire race of people and at the very least created mass uncertainty,” the motion states.
A ruling on the motion to reconsider was not filed as of press time Friday.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.