A Pittsburg County judge denied a motion to quash charges filed against a McAlester man accused of fatally shooting a woman in 2019.
Court records show Alverey Terrell Braxton, 27, of McAlester, is charged with murder in the first degree for the death of 39-year-old Amanda Parham-Lee.
Braxton is also charged with possession of firearms after conviction and committing a felony with a firearm with defaced ID number.
Wes Cherry, Braxton’s attorney, in the motion to quash asked for the charges against Braxton to be “dismissed and quashed” because the state of Oklahoma would not be able to prove the elements needed in each of the three charges.
For the murder charge, Cherry wrote prosecutors would not be able to illustrate that the death of Parham-Lee was caused by Braxton and that it was caused “with malice aforethought.”
An affidavit in the case states Braxton told investigators two different versions of the event in question, but said in both versions that he did not touch the gun when it went off.
In the first story, Braxton said Parham was moving a rifle from the front seat to the back seat of the car when it accidentally went off and struck the woman in the chest, the affidavit states.
During a second interview, Braxton said the two were in an argument before Parham went to move the gun, the report states. The affidavit states Braxton told investigators that he put his hand up and told her not to touch him and after it went off, he grabbed the gun and threw it in the backseat.
Investigators concluded that the bullet holes, when compared with Parham’s entry and exit wounds, “established a trajectory pattern that was not consistent with Braxton’s version of events, the affidavit states.
For the gun possession charges, Cherry argued that two rulings made by The United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit should be used to quash the two charges.
Cherry argued Henderson v. United States “changed the law of constructive possession in our circuit so that constructive possession requires both the power to control an object and intent to exercise that control” and that the state would be unable to meet the increased burden prescribed by the decision.
The defense also cited United States v. Samora, a case where the defendant was driving his girlfriend's vehicle with a firearm in the car in which the court later determined "there was not enough evidence to prove his intent to possess the firearm."
District 18 First Assistant District Attorney Adam Scharn argued that the The Tenth Circuit's decisions are only “advisory, not binding” to Oklahoma state law.
“The state can meet its burden,” Scharn said.
Scharn also pointed out that Braxton admitted that he was the one that placed the rifle and a pistol in the vehicle and that he knew he was a convicted felon and was not supposed to have any firearms in his possession, as stated in the affidavit.
District 18 Associate District Judge Tim Mills denied the motion to quash, stating there is enough evidence to allow the state to move forward in the prosecution of Braxton and for a jury to be the “arbitrator” of the gun possession issues.
“I’ll let the jury decide that,” Mills said.
The trial against Braxton is currently scheduled for the May trial docket and is expected by the parties to last two and a half days.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
