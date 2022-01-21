Attorneys for a McAlester woman accused of abusing and neglecting a 10-year-old girl are asking for a new trial date due to COVID concerns and to look over new evidence filed in the case.
Attorneys for Ashley Schardein, 26, are asking U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti to continue the scheduled Feb. 8 trial at least 150 days.
Schardein along with her husband, Billy Menees, 28, were each indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2021 on counts of child abuse in Indian country and child neglect in Indian country for the alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl in 2020.
The pair is accused of abusing the 10-year-old girl by excessively punishing her with emotional and verbal abuse, physical abuse that including spanking, tying her hands and feet for long periods of time, shaving her head, not allowing her to use the restroom, and restricting her diet to oatmeal, spinach, and water.
Attorneys for Schardein wrote in the motion that prosecutors for the government “released another 600 pages of discovery” on Jan. 6 and counsel will need additional time to look over the new evidence by interviewing new witnesses and “effectively prepare this matter for trial which carries a maximum penalty of life should there be a conviction.”
The motion also states that prosecutors have informed Schardein that “a superseding indictment is forthcoming and expands her alleged criminal behavior into 2019.”
“Additionally, with the Omicron variant spreading throughout the country, the defense contends that conducting a trial in three weeks, including picking a jury and having multiple witnesses attend court sessions is a risk that will likely dissipate several months down the road as the Covid wave recedes,” the motion states.
According to the motion, prosecutors for the government “have no objection” to the motion to continue rescheduling the trial to a date in June 2022.
The motion states that a failure to continue the case would “likely result in a miscarriage of justice.”
A ruling on the motion was not made as of press time Thursday.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
