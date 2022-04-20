A federal judge approved a motion for a pretrial mental health exam of a woman accused of fatally stabbing a man in 2020.
The approval was made after government prosecutors filed the motion days after the defense for Crystal Haworth filed a notice of insanity defense.
Haworth, 32, was indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma in May 2021 with murder in Indian Country for the July 2020 death of 57-year-old Leonard Brokeshoulder.
The government asked for a judge to order a pre-trial mental health examination of Haworth to determine whether she was insane at the time of the offense alleged in the indictment.
“(Haworth) intends to introduce expert testimony relating to a mental disease or defect, or other mental condition bearing on her guilt and, if convicted, her sentence,” the government wrote.
U.S. District Judge David C. Joseph granted the government’s motion and ordered Haworth to be “committed for a reasonable period of time, not to exceed forty-five days, to a Bureau of Prisons facility with a suitable mental health facility in closest proximity to the Court for examination by at least one qualified psychiatrist or psychologist.”
After the evaluation is complete, a report will be filed in the case and a hearing scheduled at a later date.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Brokeshoulder suffered numerous stab wounds to the torso and face along with a cut to his neck which nearly decapitated him along with numerous stab wounds to the upper part of his body.
The affidavit states during an interview with investigators, Haworth admitted to killing Brokeshoulder and stated "numerous times" she tried to cut off the man's head.
The woman said she was living with Brokeshoulder for a few months prior to the incident and was engaged to him, with her plan to marry him and "kill him and take all of his property," the affidavit states.
The trial against Haworth is currently scheduled to begin Aug. 22, 2022.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
