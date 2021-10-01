A McAlester woman accused in federal court of child abuse withdrew her intent to plead guilty and now wants the case to go to trial.
Attorneys for Ashley Schardein, 25, originally filed an intent to plead guilty in early September after an unsuccessful pro se filing to suppress evidence.
A motion to withdraw the intention to plead guilty was filed Wednesday by Schardein’s attorney, Colorado based federal defender Ronald Gainor.
Schardein was indicted along with Billy Menees, 28, by a federal grand jury in May on counts of child abuse in Indian country and child neglect in Indian country for the alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl in 2020.
The pair is accused of abusing the 10-year-old girl by excessively punishing her with emotional and verbal abuse, physical abuse that including spanking, tying her hands and feet for long periods of time, shaving her head, not allowing her to use the restroom, and restricting her diet to oatmeal, spinach, and water.
Both were federally indicted after the Oklahoma Court or Criminal Appeals’ decision to apply the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation, meaning the case fell under federal jurisdiction as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act, which gives the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native Americans defendants and victims within tribal lands, such as the Choctaw Nation.
Attorneys for Schardein also filed a motion to adopt and join Menee’s motion and brief to suppress cell phone data after requesting to be released motions due to the intent to file guilty.
The motion states will rely on the arguments made by Menee’s counsel, Texas-based federal defender Cody Cofer, during a Sept. 15 hearing.
Cofer argued the cell phone data against his client should be suppressed due to an alleged false statement made in the search warrant – which violates his client's Fourth Amendment rights.
U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti said he would review the motions filed by Cofer and prosecutors along with footage from an officer’s body camera from the investigation in its entirety before issuing a ruling on Menees’ motion to suppress.
DeGiusti has ruled against numerous motions filed pro se by Schardein and Menees over the course of the last two months stating the pair
The judge has stated in his denials that the pair has “no right to hybrid representation” in which they both represent themselves and represented by counsel.
Attorneys for Schardein also filed a motion to continue the scheduled Oct. 12 trial to at least February 2022 so council can "effectively prepare this matter for trial" after unsuccessful plea negotiations with federal prosecutors.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.