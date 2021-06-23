A McAlester woman’s supervised release for federal charges related to smuggling undocumented immigrants was revoked after a judge ruled she violated her release by again transporting undocumented immigrants to Oklahoma.
Chrisla Durrett-Mixon was sentenced Tuesday to four months in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons for violating her supervised release for conspiracy to transport an undocumented alien in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
She was charged in 2019 with conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants after she was found to have in her vehicle a man who entered the country illegally at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas, in November 2019, and later admitted to investigators she received $800 to smuggle the man from Mission, Texas, to Oklahoma.
Durrett-Mixon was arrested in February 2021 after an arrest warrant was issued by federal prosecutors cited three violations of her probation: conspiracy to transport an undocumented alien, transportation of an undocumented alien, and leaving the judicial district without permission.
The February warrant states police in December 2020 stopped Durrett-Mixon with two passengers in Henderson, Texas, after she allegedly committed several traffic violations. According to the documents, when Durrett-Mixon was asked by the officer if she was transporting anything illegal, the woman replied, “Not any illegal substances.”
According to the warrant, Durrett-Mixon admitted to the officer that the passenger in the back seat was in the U.S. illegally. She told the officer she picked him up in Kountze, Texas, and was taking the man to Checotah, Oklahoma, where she was to be paid “a few hundred dollars” upon delivery.
After the officer was informed his department would not pursue state prosecution for human trafficking, Durrett-Mixon and her two passengers were released from the traffic stop.
Court documents show along with the four-month prison sentence, Durrett-Mixon will have to complete 50 hours of community service, receive mental health treatment, and her location will be monitored by GPS for six-months after her release.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
