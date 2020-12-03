A McAlester woman pleaded guilty in federal court for her part in a large-scale methamphetamine ring in southeastern Oklahoma.
Court documents show Tiffany Ann Meeks-Davis, 33, entered the guilty plea to a single charge of drug conspiracy punishable by not less than 10 years and not more than life imprisonment, a fine up to $10,000,000.00, or both.
Meeks-Davis was one of 10 McAlester area residents indicted in January by the a Grand Jury for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
According to court documents, Meeks-Davis and the others arranged for the transport of quantities of methamphetamine from California by use of the United States Postal Service, maintained locations in Haskell and Pittsburg County where narcotics were packaged, and used violence to collect drug proceeds.
Meeks-Davis was indicted after she retrieved a parcel shipped from Desert Hot Springs, California containing methamphetamine to a residence on East Wyandotte Ave. and delivered it to a residence on East Crisler, court records state.
The charges arose from a joint investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office, the District 18 District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, the McAlester Police Department, and the Stigler Police Department.
The investigation was part of and include members of the DEA High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force.
The Honorable John F. Heil, III, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
Assistant United States Attorney Rob Wallace, Assistant United States Attorney Ryan Conway, and Special Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Schroeder represented the United States.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
