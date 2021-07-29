A McAlester man facing charges for allegedly abusing and neglecting a child filed a motion this week stating the evidence gathered against him was illegally obtained due to the state of Oklahoma not having jurisdiction in the case.
Billy J. Menees, along with Ashley Schardein, were both indicted by a federal grand jury in May on counts of child abuse in Indian country and child neglect in Indian country for the alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl in 2020.
The pair is accused of abusing the 10-year-old Native American girl by excessively punishing with emotional and verbal abuse, physical abuse, including spanking, tying her hands and feet for long periods of time, shaving her head, not allowing her to use the restroom, and restricting her diet to oatmeal, spinach and water.
Both were federally indicted after the Oklahoma Court or Criminal Appeals’ decision to apply the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation, meaning the case fell under federal jurisdiction as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act, which gives the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native Americans defendants and victims within tribal lands, such as the Choctaw Nation.
Menees filed the extraordinary writ/motion to suppress this week claiming the state of Oklahoma, police officers, detectives, investigators, prosecutors, and judges violated his rights to due process guaranteed by the fourth, fifth, ninth, and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution and Articles six, seven, and nine of the Oklahoma Constitution.
“The evidence obtained by the state of Oklahoma and its agents was obtained illegally without proper authority/jurisdiction, and in some instances actually used to obtain and secure an unjust wrongful detention,” the motion states.
The motion asks for a federal judge to suppress “all tainted evidence and complaints” received from the state of Oklahoma and refrain federal prosecutors from using the alleged tainted evidence against him.
A hearing on the motion was not scheduled as of the time this story was being produced.
