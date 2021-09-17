McAlester man receives plea deal in federal court

A McAlester man accused of breaking into an apartment in 2018 with a gun before being hacked with a meat cleaver by the alleged victim pleaded guilty to the crime in federal court this week resulting in two other indictments against him dismissed.
Kaleb Lee Oss, 23, of McAlester, was indicted in July by a grand jury in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma on counts of first-degree burglary in Indian Country and attempted robbery in Indian Country.
According to a plea agreement in the case, Oss pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in Indian Country with the first-degree burglary indictment being dismissed and faces imprisonment in the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons for no more than 15 years and/or a fine of $250,000, along with supervised release.
A separate indictment of assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country was also dismissed per the plea agreement. In the separate case, Oss is accused of being a part of a five against one fight inside the Pittsburg County Jail with the victim suffering a fractured right orbital and a broken nose, court documents states.
Oss admits in the agreement to forcing entry into an apartment and taking a purse from a woman “by use of force and violence” and attempting to run out “but was not able too.”
An affidavit filed in the case states a fight between Oss and the woman's son began with the woman grabbing a butcher's knife and “began to hack” at Oss, which caused multiple severe lacerations to Oss.
Oss originally received nine years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to felony attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. Oss also received a 20-year suspended sentence for felony burglary in the first degree, court documents state.
The state charges against Oss were dismissed due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter due to Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals decision that the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma applied to the Choctaw Nation with Oss being a Native American.
According to the plea deal, Oss “clearly demonstrates a recognition and affirmative acceptance of responsibility as required by the sentencing guidelines.”
Due to his acceptance of responsibility, the attorneys for the U.S. Government agreed to recommend a two-point reduction in the offense level with a third point possible if he can “adequately demonstrate” his acceptance of responsibility.
Oss’ sentence will be made by a U.S. District Judge after a pre-sentence investigation is conducted.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
