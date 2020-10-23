MUSKOGEE – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Stephen Jack Nelson, age 32, of McAlester, Oklahoma entered a guilty plea to Assault With A Dangerous Weapon With Intent To Commit Bodily Harm In Indian Country, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 113(a)(3), 1151 and 1153, punishable by not more than 10 years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000.00, or both.
The Indictment alleged that on or about May 26, 2020, within the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Indian Country, Stephen Jack Nelson, an Indian, did assault T.N. with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In a probable cause affidavit prepared by the FBI, the alleged victim said he gave a woman $40 to purchase alcoholic drinks for him because the victim was underage.
The woman did not purchase the drinks and left, and the victim searched for the woman and found her in a car with Nelson, the report states.
The victim said he confronted the woman and Nelson and an argument began with Nelson telling the victim “he would shoot him” before pulling behind the victim’s vehicle as he tried to leave, the affidavit states.
In the report, the victim said he saw Nelson digging in his car and assumed Nelson was looking for a gun so the victim pulled out his “unloaded” gun and demanded his money back from the woman and Nelson.
According to the affidavit, the victim then began to pursue Nelson on State Highway 9 in McIntosh County when Nelson leaned out of his vehicle and shot at the victim.
The Honorable Kimberly E. West, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
Special Assistant United States Attorney David Youll represented the United States at the plea hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.