McAlester man accused of child sex crimes

An 82-year-old man accused of raping a child told investigators he was “only trying” to teach the child “a few things.”
Ronald Gene Ryan, of McAlester, was charged this week with rape by instrumentation, sodomy-victim under 16 year and lewd molestation, according to documents filed by the District 18 District Attorney’s Office.
Jail records show Ryan was released Tuesday from the Pittsburg County Jail after posting a $100,000 bond through a bondswoman with a judge ordering the man to have no contact with minor children as a condition of his bond.
A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states the investigation into Ryan began after a child told her parents that Ryan was touching her inappropriately.
During an interview with investigators, the child gave numerous allegations against Ryan along with saying that Ryan told her “When you are seventeen or eighteen years old, boys will be coming after you and they will be doing the same thing,” the affidavit states.
Pittsburg County Undersheriff Frankie McClendon wrote in his report when he went to Ryan’s residence, Ryan said “he figured someone would be coming by.”
When asked by McClendon about the girl’s allegations against him, Ryan told the investigator “She is right, but I did it for a reason.”
According to the affidavit, Ryan said he did it “to show her what boys would be trying to do when she gets older.”
“Ronald continually tried to justify his actions as a teaching moment,” wrote the undersheriff.
McClendon wrote he asked Ryan “if he understood that what he just told me was against the law.”
Ryan said that he understood “but he was only trying to teach” the girl “a few things” before saying “I guess I went about it the wrong way,” the affidavit states.
A preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 9.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
