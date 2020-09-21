A McAlester doctor was indicted in federal court with multiple counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances to patients.
Dr. Nelson Onaro, 67, who owns and operates the Medical Clinic of McAlester at 320 E. Delaware Ave. in McAlester, was indicted by a federal grand jury on 24 counts of unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled dangerous substances, according to court documents filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
“As part of his practice, Nelson Onaro prescribed controlled substances, including highly addictive opioids,” the indictment states. “Nelson Onaro routinely prescribed various Schedule II controlled substances, including fentanyl, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and morphine for his patients outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.”
According to the indictment, the 24 alleged instances occurred between Jan. 2, 2018 and Dec. 12, 2019.
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration, along with local and state law enforcement agencies, conducted a search of Onaro’s office on Dec. 23, 2019.
The indictment alleges Onaro illegally prescribed and dispensed fentanyl 12 times, morphine one time, hydrocodone one time, oxycontin once, oxycodone seven times, and oxymorphone twice to six different patients over a two-year time frame.
Records from the Oklahoma Board of Osteopathic Examiners show Onaro was first issued an osteopathic license to practice in 1997 with the license expiring in June 2021 with no board actions taken against him.
Onaro previously held osteopathic licenses to practice in Florida and Michigan that both expired. Onaro was also denied a license in Iowa due to the state of Oklahoma’s examination not meeting Iowa’s equivalence for licensing, according to records available online.
Arraignment for Onaro is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 23, 2020 before Magistrate Judge Kimberly E. West.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
