A McAlester couple accused of abusing and neglecting a 10-year-ago girl are again asking for the indictments filed against them to be dismissed claiming the state’s child abuse law is unconstitutional.
Court documents show Ashley Schardein, 26, along with her husband, Billy Menees, 28, were indicted in federal court on counts of child abuse in Indian country and child neglect in Indian country for the alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl in 2020.
The indictment states starting in January 2019 and continuing on into May 2020, Schardein and Menees “did willfully and maliciously cause harm and threaten harm, fail to protect from harm, and threaten harm, torture, and injure” the girl.
Menees’ attorney filed a motion asking for the indictments to be dismissed because Oklahoma’s child abuse statue is unconstitutional.
The motion also claims that under the Assimilated Crimes Act, that Choctaw Tribal Law should be used instead of state law.
According to the claims made in the motion, the state of Oklahoma’s child abuse statue violates the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of familial association and cites a 1923 U.S. Supreme Court Case Meyer v. Nebraska
“The First Amendment provides protection for the family. But also the Fourteenth Amendment provides the right of the individual to ‘establish a home and bring up children,” the motion states. “The prosecution of Mr. Menees offends both the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights to familial association and to parent one’s children.”
The motion states that the statute is “vague” and that Oklahoma laws do not define what “harm” means.
“The statutes under which he is charged do not distinguish between conduct that is criminal and conduct that is constitutionally protected,” the motion states. “The vagueness of the statute causes a chilling effect on those parenting children. Even more so than the right to speech, the right to parent one’s children is fleeting.”
In response, government prosecutors gave an example of a similar case in the Northern District of Oklahoma in which a defendant also made the claim the state’s law was “unconstitutionally vague.”
The judge ruled in that case the law did not violate the defendant’s First Amendment rights and that the defendant did not cite any authority to back his claims.
The judge’s ruling also stated that “a person of ordinary intelligence” would understand that the alleged conduct was prohibited by law.
In the case against Menees and Schardein, government prosecutors wrote “Any person of ordinary intelligence understands that a child cannot be physically struck, man-handled, tied-up and confined to a room for days upon days, and have toileting facilities restricted. Further, a person of ordinary intelligence understands that a child needs adequate nurturance and affection, adequate food, clothing, bedding and shelter, sanitation, hygiene, medical care and supervision.”
Government prosecutors also show that “harm” is defined by state statute.
“The language is clear and provides sufficient notice such that a reasonable person of ordinary intelligence can understand that such conduct is prohibited,” the government states.
In response to the couple’s claim that they should be charged under Choctaw Tribal Law, prosecutors state the motion clearly surrounds their issue with the range of punishment.
“Ironically, the Choctaw Tribal Code very closely parallels the Oklahoma statutes, the main difference being Choctaw’s cap of three years imprisonment, rather than life,” the government states. “Defendant cites no legal authority supporting such argument and the same should be denied by the court.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.