May jury docket stricken amid COVID-19 concerns

Jury trials scheduled for the May docket have been stricken due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.
District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan made the decision Monday pursuant to direction received from Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Noma Gurich and the latest order from the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
“If needed, the Court will add one week to each of the fall dockets,” Hogan wrote in his order.
In the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s latest order dated March 27, the court “admonish all Oklahoma judges, court clerks, court employees and staff and the public to follow the guidelines to protect public health set forth in the Governor’s Executive Orders, those issued by the Oklahoma Department of Health and the CDC.”
The order also called for all district courts in the state to immediately cancel all jury terms through May 15.
“No additional jurors shall be summoned without approval of the Chief Justice. All civil, criminal and juvenile jury trials shall be continued to the next available jury dockets. If necessary, additional jury terms may be ordered in July and/or August or later in the year,” the order states.
In addition to the cancellation of jury terms, the order also states “subject only to constitutional limitations, all deadlines and procedures whether prescribed by statute, rule or order in any civil, juvenile or criminal case, shall be suspended through May 15” with the suspension applying to the Supreme Court, the Court of Criminal Appeals, and the Court of Civil Appeals.”
The order also states the statute of limitations in civil cases are to be extended through May 15.
In Pittsburg County, all county elected officials signed off on a courthouse resolution that restricts access to all county buildings, including the courthouse "with emergency access by appointment only, effective immediately, to remain in effect until further notice to help protect the citizens of Pittsburg County, Oklahoma."
Those who believe their need to enter the courthouse or any other county building qualifies as an emergency are directed to contact the county official with whom they wish to meet to see if they can make an appointment.
