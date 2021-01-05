Man shot by police charged with assaulting officer with knife

A man shot Dec. 31 by a McAlester police officer was charged with assaulting the officer with a knife, according to court documents.
Nicholas Gebhart Halkias, 40, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents filed by the District 18 District Attorney’s Office.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared in the case by McAlester Police Department Lt. Mickey Virdin, officers were dispatched to a residence on West Seneca Avenue to respond to a report that a man named “Nick” had cut himself “badly” and walked away.
Three officers arrived on the scene and began to search for Halkias before he was located by MPD Officer Richard Bedford, the report states.
Virdin wrote in his report he arrived in the area where Bedford was and watched Halkias come up from between a residence and that Halkias began to walk fast toward Bedford with his arms down and fists closed, and that Bedford had drawn his weapon.
“Halkias then started to run at Bedford,” Virdin wrote. “Halkias was closing the distance between him and Bedford. Lt. Virdin saw Bedford fire what he believed to be three rounds at the male.”
Virdin wrote he notified dispatch that shots were fired and requested medics from the McAlester Fire Department to respond, the report states.
According to the affidavit, Virdin wrote he saw a large knife on the ground and that Halkias had another knife in his hand before he stabbed himself in the neck.
“Halkias removed the knife and placed his arm down to his side,” Virdin wrote.
Officers were able to remove the knife from Halkias' hand and began to check the man for gunshot wounds and found many “deep knife cut marks” all over Halkias’ chest before finding a single gunshot wound on the thigh; they used Halkias’ belt as a tourniquet before medics arrived, the report states.
Virdin wrote in his report that he was told by Bedford that Bedford told Halkias to stop and drop the knife before he fired.
The McAlester News-Capital submitted a request Monday under the Oklahoma Open Records Act for video from the incident.
