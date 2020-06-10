Man sentenced to prison for child sex crimes

A Pittsburg County man accused of sex crimes against two minors was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
James Christopher Good, 54, was charged in 2018 with two counts of child sexual abuse, two counts of rape by instrumentation, showing obscene material to a minor, and lewd molestation, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Good appeared Wednesday in front of District 18 Associate District Judge Tim Mills with his attorneys Mike Miller and Bill Layden, and was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with the last 10 years suspended, meaning Good will serve 10 years in custody after making and accepting an Alford plea deal.
An Alford plea is a plea in which the defendant proclaims innocence, yet acknowledges the evidence is sufficient to convict should the case go to trial.
Under Marsy’s Law, Mills read letters written by the two victims of Good and said the sentence made in the plea did not conform to the amount of time the victims wanted.
District 18 Assistant District Attorney Michon Hastings-Hughes said she was honoring a prior plea deal made by an ADA who was no longer employed with the office before Marsy’s Law was in effect.
Both victims were present via video and invoked their rights under Marsy’s Law to read their victim impact statements to Mills.
Both detailed how their lives changed due to mental health impacts brought on by the trauma of the crimes committed against them.
One victim said he wanted Good “to be locked up for the rest of his life” while the other wanted Good to serve “30 to 45 years” in prison.
Both victims asked to be notified when Good is eligible for probation and for the judge to issue a no contact order.
Mills explained to each victim the plea deal made with Good was significantly different from what was wanted by the victims and asked each victim what he wanted to do in regard to continuing with the plea deal.
Both victims told the judge to continue with the plea deal.
“I’m kind of caught in the middle,” Mills said. “I want to give the victims what they want and that is additional time, but they want me to continue with the plea.
“But I’m going to because they want me to do it," he added.
Hasting-Hughes then asked for the Alford plea to be explained to the victims because she “preferred a plea of guilty.”
Miller objected and said it was an inappropriate time to do that and it was Good’s constitutional right to do an Alford plea.
The judge explained what an Alford plea is to the two victims and they said they understood when asked.
Mills accepted the Alford plea and remanded Good into the custody of the ODOC.
Due to the severity of the offenses, Good will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence before being eligible for parole consideration and is also not eligible for earned or other type of credits which would have reduced the length of sentence to less than 85 percent.
Good will also have to register for life as a sex offender under the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
