A McAlester man was charged with numerous felonies after he was found unconscious in the bathroom of a local convenience store.
Evan James McGee, 24, was charged with possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of stolen vehicle, possession of firearm with altered or removed serial number, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Records from the Pittsburg County Jail show McGee was being held Friday on a $65,000 bond along with an additional $15,000 on an application to revoke a 2018 sentence for possession of a stolen vehicle.
A probable cause affidavit prepared by Pittsburg County Sheriff Deputy Josh Kious states the deputy responded Tuesday morning to a convenience store south of McAlester on U.S. Highway 69 for a report of a customer being inside the restroom for over an hour.
The convenience store employee told Kious an attempt was made for McGee to exit the bathroom before deputies were contacted, the report states.
Kious wrote in his report after attempting to get McGee to open the door, entry was made into the restroom where McGee was found in the floor unconscious with three clear plastic baggies laying on the floor around him.
One bag contained a white powdery substance with the other two containing a green leafy substance, the affidavit states.
While searching for identification, Kious found $4,700 in McGee’s jean pocket and a set of car keys, the report states.
During the search of the vehicle McGee was driving, Kious wrote he found digital scales, a large amount of plastic baggies, drug paraphernalia, and a pistol with the serial number removed.
According to the affidavit, the vehicle was also found to be stolen out of Pontotoc County.
