A McAlester man faces 41 misdemeanor property damage charges in Pittsburg County District Court stemming from “Sad King” stickers and graffiti around the city.
Evan Smith, 22, was charged with 41 counts of misdemeanor malicious injury to property under $1,000, according to court documents filed last week in Pittsburg County District Court.
According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators were provided with Smith’s name April 28, 2019, as the person painting “Sad King” graffiti and placing “Sad King” stickers around the McAlester area in 2019.
After McAlester Police Officer Richard Bedford started the report, Smith’s attorney, Tony Edwards, contacted him to say his client said the incidents would not happen again and he agreed to clean up the graffiti, the affidavit states.
Bedford agreed to place the report on hold if the graffiti was cleaned up, the affidavit states.
On May 24, 2019, Edwards told MPD Detective Shawn Delana he was under the impression Smith was cleaning up the graffiti and that he picked up two cans of graffiti remover that was given to Smith, the report states.
The investigator wrote in his report he informed Edwards that the graffiti was not cleaned up and provided Edwards a list of where the graffiti was located across town.
The list included numerous businesses and other private properties, electrical boxes, bushes, billboards, bridges, stop signs, signal boxes, light poles, retaining walls, and a mural, the affidavit states.
Delana wrote that city of McAlester Community Services Director Mel Priddy said the department painted over “Sad King” graffiti at the skate park near Electric Avenue and Thirteenth Street, and a mural at North Second Street and East Choctaw Avenue.
The report states Delana observed on May 31, 2019 that other than the skate park and mural, “all the above vandalism remains.”
Derrick James
