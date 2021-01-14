Man charged for November armed robbery

A man who robbed a McAlester convenience store in November was charged with the help of investigators from Okmulgee and Tulsa.
Quinton Dion Jackson Jr., 29, of Tuskahoma, was charged Monday with first degree robbery in connection to the Nov. 13 armed robbery of the EZ Mart convenience store at U.S. Highway 270 and West Street in McAlester, according to court documents.
Jackson was being held in the Tulsa County Jail after Tulsa police say Jackson robbed a convenience store in Tulsa on Nov. 14 before holding a dishwasher at Zio’s Italian Kitchen in Tulsa later that night at gunpoint before fleeing the scene and later captured at a nearby apartment complex.
Court documents also show Jackson was charged in Okmulgee County District Court in connection to two armed robberies of convenience stores in Okmulgee an hour after the Nov. 13 robbery in McAlester.
A probable cause affidavit prepared by McAlester Police Det. Max Clark said after the robbery occurred, investigators were told the suspect was wearing a black zippered hoodie, sunglasses, blue jeans, white shoes, and a red face mask.
The store clerk said the suspect, later identified as Jackson, had the pistol after he exited the restroom and asked for the money, the affidavit states. Court documents show Jackson took $170 from the convenience store.
According to the report, the store clerk said he did not recognize the suspect or the man’s voice and “figured he was from out of town.”
The next day, investigators from the Okmulgee Police Department contacted Clark in connection to robberies in their city the same night and that the suspect was wearing the same clothing as described in the robbery in McAlester, the affidavit states.
Clark wrote in his report a few days later, he received a phone call from Tulsa investigators that the department arrested a man who matched the description of the robbery suspect in Okmulgee following two Tulsa area robberies.
According to the affidavit, photos received from investigators of the four robberies in Okmulgee and Tulsa matched Jackson to the physical description and clothing that was described from the robbery in McAlester.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
