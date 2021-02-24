Man charged for firing into a residence

A McAlester man was arrested and charged after firing a shotgun and striking a vehicle and two houses.
Silas Evin Stufflebean, 27, was charged with possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and felony discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling, according to documents filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Jail records show Stufflebean was being held Wednesday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $20,000 bond and on two other $5,000 bonds for applications to revoke previous sentences for third degree arson and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
A probable cause affidavit prepared in the case states officers were dispatched to the area of North Ash Street and West Ansley Avenue on Feb. 18.
After officers arrived and detained Stufflebean, officers found a Ford Ranger with damage from a shotgun blast and a front door to a residence with two holes in the glass from a shotgun, the affidavit states. A third residence was also found to have been hit by “a stray shotgun slug,” the report states.
According to the police report, during the investigation, officers found several shogun casings on the ground along with a “distinct bootprint” in the snow next to the casings that were later found to match the boots Stufflebean was wearing.
A witness told officers that Stufflebean brought the shotgun to his residence but told him to leave before Stufflebean left and began shooting, the affidavit states.
A person inside the residence that was damaged in the shooting said he heard the gunshots but was unaware his house and truck was damaged, the report states.
A motive as to why Stufflebean fired off several rounds from the shotgun was not mentioned in the police report.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
