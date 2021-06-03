A Eufaula man was arrested and charged after allegedly using a knife to cut a woman in front of a child.
Jerome Allen Peak, 33, was charged Thursday in Pittsburg County District Court with one count of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and was being held Thursday with no bond prior to arraignment.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, deputies were dispatched to a residence east of Longtown in rural Pittsburg County for a domestic in progress with possible weapons.
When deputies arrived, deputies from the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Department who were called to assist had the man and the woman separated, the affidavit states.
According to the report, the McIntosh County deputies told the responding deputies from Pittsburg County that Peak was found “down the road” from the residence and brought back.
Peak told deputies that he and the woman were at a bar drinking and came home when an altercation began and that the woman “hit him in the mouth and busted his stitches,” the affidavit states.
The woman told deputies that after the two came home from the bar, the pair began to argue and she grabbed Peak’s shirt and that is when Peak pulled out a knife and cut the woman on her hand in front of her child, the report states.
According to the affidavit, the woman said the argument continued outside where Peak pushed her off of the porch where she received abrasions on her forearm and elbow.
Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Glasco wrote in his report Peak was placed under arrest and transported to the Pittsburg County Jail without incident.
