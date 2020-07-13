A Stigler man accused of using a hammer to strike a woman multiple times in May was bound-over for trial Monday in Pittsburg County District Court.
Lonnie Lee Chapin Jr., 50, is accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after striking a woman “in the head multiple times with a claw hammer,” according to court documents filed in the case.
During a Monday preliminary hearing held in District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin’s courtroom, Pittsburg County Sheriff Deputy Randy White testified Chapin told him that he thought the woman had a hairbrush in her hand and was going to hurt him before changing his story that he thought the woman had a gun.
White said he terminated any further investigation into the matter after Chapin requested an attorney.
Chapin’s attorney, Eli Bland, said Chapin was hearing voices in head prior to the incident and that his client was not able to form intent due to his mental status prior to the incident.
Bland’s demurrer was overruled by McLaughlin.
District 18 First Assistant District Attorney Adam Scharn asked McLaughlin to add additional counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon against Chapin to account for injuries suffered by the woman to both of her arms and chest area.
Scharn’s request was denied by McLaughlin after ruling the injuries occurred during the same act but did state prosecutors could amend the charge against Chapin to list the additional injuries other than the head injuries.
Court records show Chapin was released in April 2018 after serving a two-year sentence with credit for time served for murder in the second degree for the death of his Oklahoma State Penitentiary cellmate, Chris Coffey.
That case, along with six other cases since 1988 were admitted as evidence against Chapin by prosecutors for purposes of sentencing enhancement.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.