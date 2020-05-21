Man arrested in connection with Longtown armed robbery

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with an armed robbery of a Longtown store.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said Morgan Eller, 20, of McAlester, was arrested Thursday following an investigation into the May 17 robbery of a Dollar General.
“We worked endless hours investigating this and followed up on a lot of leads,” Morris said.
Morris said a black man wearing a "COVID mask" came into the store and gathered more than $200 in merchandise before walking up to register.
“He pulled a gun out and brandished a firearm and took his stuff and the money,” Morris said.
The sheriff said the man then ran from the store. Deputies found a shirt matching the one worn by the man in the surveillance video outside of the store.
"Just like any serious crime, we don't go home until it is solved or we've exhausted all leads," Morris said. "We truly care about our citizens and will always go above and beyond to protect them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.