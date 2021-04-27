Man accused of sexual assault charged in federal court

A man accused of committing lewd or indecent acts against a child in 2009 was charged by federal prosecutors following the dismissal of his state charges.
Dustin Dewayne Bristow, 35, Walters, was convicted by a Pittsburg County jury in 2010 on counts of two counts of indecent exposure and three counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 years of age, according to court documents.
Court records show Bristow was sentenced to concurrent and consecutive sentences with two five-year sentences for indecent exposure and a 10-year sentence for lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 years of age running concurrent and two 20-year sentences for two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 years of age to run consecutive.
A federal warrant for Bristow’s arrest for aggravated sexual abuse was issued on April 23 before the April 26 dismissal of his state conviction due to Bristow’s Native American status and lack of jurisdiction, according to court records.
Pittsburg County Jail records show Bristow was being held Monday on a “FBI hold.”
Bristow now faces between 30 years and life in prison for the federal charge, where his state charge for lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 years of age held a maximum of 20-years.
Federal court documents show the investigation began after a nine-year-old child told the mother she “wanted to tell her something but was unable” before writing down that “Dustin He Sex a saults me he shows me his spot and other things.”
The child told investigators that Bristow sexually assaulted her numerous times in 2007 and 2008, according to the criminal complaint.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
