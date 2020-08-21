Lawsuit filed against Indianola Public Schools, former principal

Parents of two students filed a lawsuit alleging a former Indianola Public Schools principal beat the 11-year-old and 10-year-old students with a flattened bat.
The lawsuit, filed by attorneys of the students’ families, Tod S. Mercer and Cameron Spradling, accuses then-principal Gary Gunckel of administering swats that left deep bruises on the students for days after the Sept. 6, 2018 incident.
“The two boys were being punished with ‘swats’ for allegedly getting into a verbal argument on the playground that did NOT include any physical altercation or violence,” attorneys said in a news release.
Gunckel was charged Sept. 28, 2018 with two counts of felony child abuse by injury related to the incident. Those charges were dismissed March 29, 2019, court documents show.
Pittsburg County District Judge Mike Hogan on Aug. 5 “denied a motion to dismiss portions of the lawsuit seeking to hold Gary Gunckel personally liable for the physical and mental injuries and damages sustained by the young boys” and allowed the plaintiffs to file an amended petition, attorneys said in the release.
Court documents state the two students got into a verbal argument without physical altercation before being sent to Gunckel’s office on the day of the incident.
Gunckel told the parents they could choose punishment for the students of either 2-3 days of in-school detention or 2-3 swats, without any alternative course of action, according to court documents.
The parents consented to administering swats to their children, but they were not informed about the flattened bat or that Gunckel would use an amount of force “the same way he spanked high school students,” according to court documents.
Court documents state Gunckel was operating within his scope of employment at Indianola Public Schools. Lawyers claim the school was also negligent in the incident.
Gunckel hit one student with such force on the first swat that it knocked the child down and caused him to beg not to be hit again, according to court documents. But Gunckel forced the student up and administered two more swats, court documents state.
One student later that evening told a parent about buttocks pain and the parent saw whelps and excessive bruises, court documents state. Parents of the other student noticed the child struggled sitting or standing and later saw extreme bruising on the buttocks that remained after five days, court documents state.
Lawyers wrote the students received severe bruising, physical injuries, severe psychological trauma, and emotional distress from the incident.
Court documents state Gunckel told the students during the incident that they would never be good enough at sports they enjoyed.
Gunckel was prohibited by from using corporal punishment on one of the students because of a cognitive disability, according to court documents.
Court documents state another school official was present during the incident, but nobody intervened and no reports were made of the alleged child abuse.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.