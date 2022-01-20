MUSKOGEE — A Krebs man pleaded guilty Thursday to helping to "get rid of the body" of a Haileyville man killed in July 2019.
Matthew Vermillion, 42, faces up to 15 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to the charge of accessory after the fact in Indian Country.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder accepted the plea Thursday during a hearing at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Muskogee.
Vermillion was originally indicted in April 2021 along with Jimmy Nace, 48, of Haileyville, on a federal charge of murder in Indian country for the July 2019 death of 49-year-old Haileyville resident Bob Dalpoas.
Both men were charged in federal court due to Dalpoas' status as a Native American and the crime being committed within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation.
A third individual, Tyler Morgan, 22, is serving a 126-month confinement in a military prison after a military jury found Morgan guilty of attempted murder, accessory after the fact to aggravated assault, conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice, and false official statement in his role of Dalpoas’ death.
Since Morgan was an active-duty soldier at the time of the crime, he fell under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Army and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. His sentence was not affected by the change of jurisdiction under the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the body of Dalpoas was found July 4, 2019 "partially burned and badly beaten" inside the Bache Red Oak Cemetery east of McAlester.
An affidavit filed in the case states Morgan told investigators that a fight occurred between Dalpoas and Nace when Dalpoas was struck in the face and went down after being punched. Nace told investigators that it was Vermillion that struck Dalpoas in the face, the affidavit states.
Vermillion said during the Thursday the three men thought Dalpoas was dead with Vermillion agreeing to help Nace “get rid of the body.”
According to Vermillion, he helped Nace unload Dalpoas’ body the cemetery and was walking back to the truck when he heard a loud “thump” and said that Nace told him he was “making sure he is dead.”
While inside the truck, Vermillion said he then saw “an orange glow” and when asked what was happening, Nace said he “was getting rid of evidence.”
Vermillion was originally sentenced in Pittsburg County District Court and accepted a 15-year sentence in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with all but the first five years suspended — meaning that he was to serve five years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge of accessory after the fact in the concealment of murder in the first-degree.
According to the plea deal with the federal government, Vermillion’s sentence depends on what category he falls under due to his criminal past.
Vermillion faces imprisonment between 78-97 months if he is found to be in category 2; 87-108 months if found within category 3; and between 100-125 months if found to be in category 4.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White will make the final determination following the results of a pre-sentence investigation.
Along with imprisonment, Vermillion can be fined up to $250,000 along with possible restitution to the Dalpoas family.
According to the plea deal, upon release, Vermillion will be placed on mandatory probation for three years that could be revoked in full plus two additional years of imprisonment if rules of probation are broken.
Vermillion in the plea states he “hopes to receive leniency” in the matter but will accept any sentence given to him by White and with accepting the plea, waived his right to appeal the sentence.
White will schedule Vermillion’s sentencing following the completion of the pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Office of Probation and Parole.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.