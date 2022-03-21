A Krebs man was being held Monday in the Pittsburg County Jail on numerous charges after police said he used a pistol to hold two adults and four children hostage Saturday.
Michael Rashad Davis, 29, was charged Monday with six counts of kidnapping and one count of feloniously pointing a firearm, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
An affidavit filed in the case states officers from the Krebs and McAlester Police Departments were sent Saturday to a trailer park on Main Street in Krebs after dispatchers received a phone call about two adults and four children being held hostage by Davis.
The person also told dispatchers that Davis said if he were to see any law enforcement at all “that he would start shooting,” the report states.
After informing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Tactical Team of the situation, a woman was able to escape the residence and confirmed to police the situation, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, the woman said the incident began after Davis took property from the woman with Davis loading a handgun and telling the woman that he would shoot her if she called police.
The woman provided information about the layout of the residence along with helping officers stay in contact with a person located inside the residence, the report states.
After arriving to the residence, troopers were able to safely get a man and four children out of the house before making an advance on the residence for Davis, according to the report.
The report states Davis followed verbal commands from troopers to exit the trailer and was placed into custody without incident.
According to the affidavit, when officers conducted a search of the residence, a pistol and a magazine was found in a dresser drawer with one bullet loaded in the chamber.
