Two more murder cases filed in Pittsburg County could have implications stemming from a July decision by the Supreme Court over prosecutorial jurisdiction.
The issue of whether or not the state of Oklahoma lacks the jurisdiction to prosecute Native Americans within the historic boundaries of the Choctaw Nation has been brought up in the first-degree murder cases against Michael Crawley, 41, McAlester, and Tyas Short, 19, McAlester.
A 5-4 Supreme Court ruling last month found Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and overturned state convictions of two men, Jimcy McGirt and Patrick Murphy. Both men will now face new trials in federal court.
Crawley was charged with first-degree murder in the November 2015 death of Amber Brewer, also known as Amber Hayes, after she was killed during a police pursuit. The jury convicted Crawley under a provision of an Oklahoma law that allows a defendant to be charged with first-degree murder if someone dies while the defendant is committing another felony.
Attorneys for Crawley filed a motion asking prosecutors to establish subject matter jurisdiction in the case, claiming the crime was committed against a Native American and therefore subject to federal jurisdiction.
Prosecutors argue any decision made by a judge in the case would be premature until a ruling has been made regarding the treaties with the Choctaw Nation and whether disestablishment occurred or not. Prosecutors also argue that the defendant has not offered proof that either Crawley or the murder victim is Native American.
Court documents show District 18 Associate District Judge Tim Mills took the arguments under advisement and will issue a ruling.
Short was charged in April 2019 with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Lane Crawley following an altercation.
The case was scheduled for the September jury docket, but court proceedings were stayed after attorneys for Short filed a motion to dismiss or in the alternative, stay proceedings.
In the motion, attorneys state Short is a member of the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma and attorneys “respectfully asserts that this court lacks jurisdiction to proceed with the criminal action brought against him by the State of Oklahoma” pursuant to the decision in McGirt.
District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan granted the stay “pending decision by Court of Criminal Appeals on McGirt issues,” court documents state.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
